(KTXL) — Valentine’s Day is a day of love, but it doesn’t have to be another day for single people.

FOX40 asked its viewers in a Facebook post what are the best ways for a single person to spend Valentine’s Day and here is a summary of their suggestions.

Watching a movie

Whether it’s enjoying your favorite movie on a streaming service or catching the latest releases at a theater, watching a movie is one of the most common answers we received.

If going to the movie theater is something you’ll enjoy, click here for the latest showtimes in the Sacramento area.

Enjoying a meal

Another common answer we received is treating yourself to dinner and a nice glass of wine. According to viewers, dinner options could be tacos, a heart-shaped pizza, or a meal at a nice restaurant.

If you’re not craving tacos or pizza, there are several restaurants in Sacramento including two that have Michelin Stars.

The two Sacramento restaurants with Michelin Stars are The Kitchen located at 2225 Hurley Way and Localis located at 2031 S Street.

Click here for a Sacramento guide to Michelin restaurants.

Visiting a bookstore

Another suggestion to spend Valentine’s Day as a single person is reading your favorite book or going to a bookstore.

Here are some local bookstore options:

•Capital Books: 1011 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

•Time Tested Books: 1114 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

•Beers Books: 915 S Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

•Underground Books: 2814 35th Street, Sacramento CA 95811

•East Village Bookshop: 3604 McKinley Boulevard, Sacramento CA 95816