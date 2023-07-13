(KTXL) — Sacramento International Airport’s list of cities it can take you to either directly or nonstop continues to grow.

In a news release posted on Thursday, SMF announced its first-ever nonstop flight to Miami through American Airlines.

The first flight to sunny South Florida will take off on December 21.

Director of Sacramento County Department of Airports Cindy Nichol said, “We are ecstatic to launch this nonstop service to Miami.”

“This new route not only provides our passengers with a convenient and seamless travel experience, but it also opens up a world of possibilities for those looking to explore Florida and beyond to Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America,” she added.

Miami International Airport offers many connecting flights to popular tropical destinations such as Cancun, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, which makes SMF’s announcement even more meaningful.

American Airlines Director Philippe Puech echoed Nichols’ sentiment, “In offering the only nonstop route to Florida from SMF, American is delighted to offer residents convenient access to all Miami has to offer.”

According to the release, flights will go on sale on Saturday.