(KTXL) — Construction at the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) will begin Sunday to install two roundabouts in an effort to improve traffic flow.

Airport officials said roundabouts will be installed at the intersections of Crossfield and Lindbergh drives and Crossfield Drive and AMPM Road.

Construction may cause temporary delays on the roads surrounding the airport and there will be signs to guide drivers through the construction areas, officials said.

The construction is part of phase one of the Elkhorn Boulevard Extension Project.

Phase one involves construction of half the roundabout on the northside of Crossfield Drive with closures on Lindberg Drive and the Airport Boulevard off- and on-ramp, officials said.

“The primary area affected by this construction will be Crossfield Drive,” the airport wrote on its website. “As your convenience is our priority, we kindly request that you allocate ample time when arriving at or departing from SMF. Moreover, we urge you to exercise caution and remain alert while driving through the designated work zones.”

During construction, officials said it will push traffic, including truck traffic, in front of Terminal A.

The first phase is expected to last until July 16 with phase two following after. Phase two of the project is expected to be completed on July 24.

The second phase of the project involves the construction of the second half on the southside of Crossfield Drive with closures of the Airport Boulevard off-ramp and AMPM Road.

In phase two, traffic that exits AMPM will be rerouted through the area of the Sacramento Independent Taxi Owners Association and onto Meister Way.

According to SMF, the airport offers more than 155 daily nonstop flights on 12 domestic and international carriers to 36 destinations.