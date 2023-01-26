(KTXL) — The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced their 2022 Governor’s Historic Preservation Award Recipients on Thursday and one of the five buildings being recognized is in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) Headquarters Building at 6201 S Street was one of two Northern California buildings to receive the award.

“(The SMUD Headquarters Building) represents a highly successful private-public collaboration that preserved one of California’s signature Modern era buildings along with an original 3,650-foot mural by world-renowned artist Wayne Thiebaud, that encircles the building’s ground level walls and is the only mural ever created by the artist,” California Parks and Recreation wrote in their review of the building.

Completed in 1960, it was designed by Albert M. Dreyfuss and Leonard D. Blackford of Dreyfuss and Blackford Architects, who also designed the State of California, 1021 O Street Office Building, the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, the Sacramento State University Union Expansion, the Sutter Health SeniorCare PACE Facility and more.

The rehabilitation project included a total renovation of the more than 100,000-square-foot office and 45,000-square-foot parking garage.

The other four buildings that received the award include:

– Angle Island Immigration Station Hospital, Angel Island State Park, San Francisco

– First Congressional Church of Long Beach, Long Beach

– Old Orange County Courthouse, Santa Ana

– “Save As: NextGen Heritage Conservation“, Los Angeles

An award ceremony will be held on March 30 in Sacramento.