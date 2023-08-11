(FOX40.COM) — Due to safety concerns, the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) announced this week that they will be a number of the redwood trees from their headquarters property on S street.

A spokesperson for SMUD said that they are “heartbroken” to have to remove the trees but that this years storms showed how much of a risk the towering trees pose to the building and surrounding infrastructure.

The several dozen trees extend from the buildings inner courtyard to a private access road at the rear of the building, where the trees are feet from local and long transmission powerlines and light rail lines.

According to SMUD, all of the redwoods at their headquarters were found to be unhealthy by an arborist and were advised to remove the trees.

The removal project is planned to begin on Saturday and continue in phases.

The utility department is in the early stages of creating a plan to reimagine the grove with native and drought tolerant trees.

The Sacramento Tree Foundation will be working with SMUD in the upcoming redesign project, but have not said if they will be taking public input on the new grove design.

After those redwoods are removed they will be used for lumber, art instillations and furniture, according to SMUD.