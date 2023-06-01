(KTXL) — SMUD will be switching over to summer time-of-day rates for the next few months beginning on Thursday.

There will be three different rates throughout the day during off-peak, mid-peak and peak hours.

Off-peak hours are midnight to noon, and it has the lowest rate at $0.1350 kWh.

According to SMUD, off-peak hours are all day during weekends and holidays.

Mid-peak rates will be active twice throughout the day from noon to 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight. Customers will be charged $0.1864 kWh.

Peak hours are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the rate is $0.3279 kWh. SMUD recommends customers use heavy appliances before peak hours for lower energy bills.

“The goal of Time-of-Day pricing is to reduce how much electricity we use during peak hours,” SMUD’s website says. “This is especially true in the summer. To meet this higher need, we often have to buy energy from very expensive and less environmentally-friendly sources.”

Summer time-of-day rates will be in effect until Sept. 30.