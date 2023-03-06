(KTXL) — Hip-hop icons Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are hitting the road this summer with a concert in Sacramento.

The two rappers are co-headlining the 33-city “High School Reunion Tour,” with Too Short, Warren G and Berner, which stops at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 25. The tour also includes special guest DJ Drama, who is known for his “Gangsta Grillz” mixtape series.

The Golden 1 Center show is one of three California shows on the tour with stops in Concord (Aug. 26) and Irvine (Aug. 27) following the Sacramento concert.

Tickets for the Sacramento show on sale to the public Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. Presale is available for Citi card members beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m.

The tour reunites Snoop and Wiz, who starred in the 2012 comedy film “Mac & Devin Go To High School.” The pair also made a joint album with the same name to coincide with the film, which featured the hit single “Young, Wild & Free” featuring Bruno Mars.

Snoop performed at the Stockton Arena on May 26, 2022 with Mount Westmore, a quartet of West Coast hip-hop legends including E-40, Too Short and Ice Cube.