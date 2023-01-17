(KTXL) — Organizers announced Tuesday the dates for R&B, hip-hop, and soul music festival Sol Blume at Discovery Park.

•Video Above: 2022 R&B, hip hop music festival has strong return

The festival will officially return to Sacramento on April 29 and April 30, according to a press release.

Lineups and ticket sales will be announced at a later time with performers expected to be some of the “most-sought” R&B, soul, and hip-hop acts in the world, organizers said.

The lineup and ticket sales announcement will be on the festival’s website and social media channels. Those who are interested in going to this year’s event can sign up for alerts and updates on the festival’s website.

The annual festival returned in 2022 following a two-year hiatus with a two-day, weekend format and moved to Discovery Park.

According to organizers, last year’s festival hosted over 40,000 attendees from across the country along with international fans.

The event previously took place at Caesar Chavez Park, where 15,000 would attend.

Last year’s event featured over 30 musical acts including Jorja Smith, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, and Summer Walker as the headliners.