(FOX40.COM) — As Sol Blume makes its return to Sacramento, festival organizers will open a pop-up shop for a limited time at Downtown Commons, next to the Golden 1 Center.

The pop-up shop will open to the public every day from Aug. 15 to 21 in the west plaza next to Capital Agenda, according to a news release.

Merchandise at the pop-up shop includes festival-branded t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and accessories including socks, key chains, rugs, pillows, and Crocs Jibbtz. According to DOCO, the downtown shop will have exclusive apparel items.

Fans will be able to also to buy tickets in-person at the pop-up shop with cash or credit card.

Here are the hours for the Sol Blume DOCO store:

•Tuesday, Aug. 15 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

•Wednesday, Aug. 16 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

•Thursday, Aug. 17 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

•Friday, Aug. 18 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

•Saturday, Aug. 19 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (first day of the festival)

•Sunday, Aug. 20 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (second day of festival)

•Monday, Aug. 21 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to the pop-up shop, a secondary box office will be located across from Macy’s on the first floor. This location will operate as a ticket outlet and will call on Aug. 18, the first day of the festival.

Festival goers, also called “Blumers,” can pick up their wristbands for the two-day event at the secondary box office location.

“Blumers” will need to bring a digital copy of their ticket and a valid ID that matches the name of the ticket order.

Who is performing at Sol Blume?

The annual R&B, soul and hip-hop festival will be headlined by Brent Faiyaz and Oakland native Kehlani.

for the full lineup.

Teyana Taylor is on the lineup schedule as a special guest and other performers include Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Jessie Reyez, Chloe and PinkPantheress.