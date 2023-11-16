(FOX40.COM) — Capitol Corridor riders and their furry friends can rejoice as some pets are now allowed to ride with their human on Amtrak trains along the popular rail service starting Thursday.

“We are thrilled to provide this new service on our trains,” Capitol Corridor Managing Director Rob Padgette. “This holiday season will be more enjoyable knowing passengers have the option to bring their furry friends onboard with them along the entire route.

There are some reservations to the new policy including:

• $29 per pet each way

• Only dogs and cats under 20 pounds are allowed

• One pet per reservation

• Pet travel must be booked online in advance

• Pet must remain in carrier onboard

• Carrier must be kept under the seat

• Pets are allowed in all train cars expect Quiet Car and Café car

This new policy will be for all Capitol Corridor trains including Auburn, Roseville, Sacramento and Bay Area.