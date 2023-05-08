(KTXL) — In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to make state-owned surplus (excess) land to be made available for affordable housing, and the first of those projects to break ground has finally opened in downtown Sacramento.

The complex, known as Sonrisa, is located on 13th and O streets and features 58 housing units.

•Video Above: Three state buildings in Sacramento could become housing (From Jan. 2023)

The 58-unit complex was built by the Capitol Area Development Authority (CADA), city officials said.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, along with city and state officials, celebrated the grand opening of the complex with a ceremony on April 28.

“Sonrisa demonstrates what we can achieve in partnership with the state to reinvent our downtown into a true neighborhood that doesn’t rely on office buildings to thrive,” Steinberg said. “This is a zero net energy project near light rail in the heart of our downtown. It’s what we need to do to meet our housing goals AND our climate goals.”

All units in the building are micro-units and the complex’s structure was built using materials that helped bring costs down.

Each micro-unit is 270 square feet and is limited to two people. The pricing of each micro-unit is based on income.

Sonrisa is entirely leased and the waitlist for the complex is closed, according to its website. According to the city, each resident will receive transit passes.

The complex will also have a job training center for residents that CADA is opening in partnership with the Sacramento Employment & Training Agency (SETA).

Currently, the city of Sacramento is trying to finance two additional apartment projects on state surplus land on 805 R Street and on Arden Way in North Sacramento.

City officials said the central part of Sacramento added 4,201 housing units since 2018 and there are another 2,610 under construction.

According to the city, the state is seeking developers to renovate or demolish three large office buildings on Capitol Mall and replace them with new housing units.