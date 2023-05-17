(KTXL) — Two birds found dead in South Sacramento have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The two scrub jays were collected near Florin Road and are the first birds of the 2023 season to test positive for the disease.

“Finding the first positive bird is always significant because it provides an early warning sign for the disease,” said Gary Goodman, District Manager. “It confirms that the virus is present, shows us where we may find positive mosquito samples and where human cases may develop later in the season”

Sacramento and Yolo are not the first counties to register West Nile activity this season and a heavy rainfall this winter and hotter than normal temperatures could create a busy mosquito and West Nile virus season, according to the vector control district.

If dead birds are spotted the public is encouraged to call the California Department of Public Health hotline at 877-968-2473.

“Though not all birds that are reported will be picked up and tested, the reports provide valuable information and assist with mosquito surveillance and control efforts that help protect public health,” the vector control district wrote.

