(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Sacramento announced that they will host a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on Thursday.

The checkpoint will be staffed by a CHP team of officers who say they will be providing both enforcement and education about the dangers of drinking and driving.

CHP reported that the checkpoint will happen at 9 p.m. westbound of 47th Avenue at Steiner Drive in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County.