(KTXL) — Several homes were saved from a vegetation fire in South Sacramento Sunday, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, around 1:44 p.m. crews responded to a fire threatening the homes.

Photos provided by the fire department show a burnt, blackened section of a field right up against the rear of several homes.

Image Courtesy Sac Metro Fire

The fire department said the homes were saved thanks to a “rapid fire fight from the air and ground.”

The fire department said no one was injured and that the fire is still under investigation.