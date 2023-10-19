(FOX40.COM) — A man has died after suffering stab wounds in South Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police.

Officers said they responded to the 4000 block of Shining Star Drive around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they noticed a man suffering from ” a life-threatening stab wound.”

Emergency aid was applied, but medical personnel later declared the man dead.

There is currently no suspect, police said.

The scene is still active as officers investigate the matters surrounding the case.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.