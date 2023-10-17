(FOX40.COM) — As spooky season is underway, special Halloween evening tours are taking place at the Leland Stanford Mansion this month.

The special evening tours are happening on Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Stanford Mansion at 800 N Street in downtown Sacramento. A reservation for each group member is required.

According to the California Parks and Recreation website, the evening tours are “a self-guided experience with staff and volunteers available throughout the mansion.” Evening tours are expected to last an hour.

Guests will tour through “frightfully decorated rooms” with each featuring tales of history and supernatural surprises.

Regular daytime tours are being offered from Oct. 21 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daytime tours lasts an hour.

Reservations for the daytime tours are not accepted, as those tours are being offered on a first-come/first-serve basis. Guests will be guided by staff for the daytime tours.

Both evening and daytime tours are free.

Click or tap here to book a tour.

Haunted Roseville Walking Tour

The Roseville Historical Society announced its offering a haunted tour of the city’s oldest and historic district of Old Town Roseville.

The tours are 60 minutes, starting at Carnegie Musuem, and goes around Old Town Roseville where guests will hear stories of “ghostly encounters, unsolved murders, catastrophic events, and the tragic fates of those who once walked these streets.”

The walking tours are taking place on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

“Explore the eerie corners of Roseville, where emotion, triumph, and tragedy intertwine to create an unforgettable experience,” the Roseville Historical Society wrote on its website. “Whether you’re a history enthusiast or a paranormal aficionado, this event promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with chills and thrills.”

Tickets for the Roseville tour are limited and to reserve a spot, the historical society said to donate $15 for adults and donate $10 for members and teens.