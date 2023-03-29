(KTXL) — A damaged railroad is now fixed after East Sacramento residents noticed passing trains were making a different noise than normal.

One of the residents of the River Park neighborhood, Curtis Cogdill, said he noticed a strange noise coming from the train tracks in his neighborhood and notified another neighbor about the sound.

Cogdill said his neighbor had also noticed the strange noise, and they soon alerted authorities.

A split rail was causing the strange noise residents were hearing.(Photo from Curtis Cogdill) The rail was repaired and operational within two hours. (Photo from Curtis Cogdill)

According to Union Pacific, the company was notified around 9:15 a.m. that a rail was split near River Park. Union Pacific stopped train traffic, and a crew was sent to the location.

The rail was fixed and trains were on their way by about 11 a.m.

Union Pacific said it inspects the mainline track in Sacramento twice a week, and that its inspections “are performed at a higher frequency than prescribed by federal regulations.”