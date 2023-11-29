(FOX40.COM) — In 2017, Spotify began curating personal playlists for its users based on their listening habits for that particular year, which has become known as “Spotify Wrapped.”

Now that it happens yearly, Spotify listeners rush to social media to share what their “Wrapped” playlist looks like, and the platform has taken steps to ensure that those playlists can be easily shared with the world.

On a larger scale, Spotify was able to determine what a “Wrapped” playlist would look like for the city of Sacramento based on the most listened-to artists, songs, and genres in California’s capital city.

Here’s Sacramento’s “Spotify Wrapped” playlist for 2023.

Sacramento’s favorite artists

In order, here’s a list of the top five most listened-to artists by residents of Sacramento in 2023, according to Spotify.

Taylor Swift Drake Peso Pluma The Weeknd Morgan Wallen

Sacramento’s favorite songs

In order, here’s a list of the top five most listened-to songs by residents of Sacramento in 2023, according to Spotify.

“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma “Kill Bill” by SZA “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice, PinkPantheress “PRC” by Nataneal Cano, Peso Pluma

Sacramento’s favorite genres

In order, here’s a list of the top five most listened-to genres by residents of Sacramento in 2023, according to Spotify.

Rap Pop Hip Hop Rock Pop Rap