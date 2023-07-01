(KTXL) — The St. Francis all-girls Robotics Team won first place at a World Championship in Denver, Colorado.

The Geneseas Robotics Team competed in the Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) World Championship in June.

The MATE ROV competition challenges students to design and build underwater robots to complete in tasks that simulate real-world problems, according to their website.

According to a news release, the girls surpassed high schools from around the world to claim the top prize.

The St. Francis all-girls Geneseas Robotics team beat high schools from around the world to take home first place at the MATE ROV competition in Denver, Colorado (Credit: St. Francis High School)

“Our girls outperformed high school groups from across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, breaking barriers for women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) along the way,” the statement read.

St. Francis President and CEO Dr. Fadia Desmond said that this win serves as an inspiration not just to other girls, but to everyone.

“These young women are trailblazers,” she said. “Winning at this level requires extraordinary talent, perseverance in the face of obstacles, and the ability to work together as a team.”

The St. Francis team has competed in the MATE ROV competition for four years, but this is the first time they’ve accomplished a first-place finish.