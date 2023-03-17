(KTXL) — The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is set to take over the Old Sacramento Waterfront on Saturday.

The event will featured live music, outdoor beer gardens, vendors and leprechauns throughout the area and will occur from noon to 5 p.m.

With the area being busy with festivities, traffic is expected to be impacted, as several downtown streets will be closed. The city encourages the public to plan ahead and take alternative transportation.

For those who are driving to the parade, here are the road closures that will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the city:

•2nd Street between I Street and Capitol Mall

•J Street between Front Street and 2nd Street

•Front Street between O Street and J Street

•3rd Street between I Street and J Street (northbound)

The following road closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•K Street between Front Street and 2nd Street

•L Street between Front Street and 2nd Street

For those interested in attending Saturday’s event, here are the following options to plan for your arrival.

Parking at the Old Sacramento Waterfront

For those who decide to drive to the parade and festival, two-hour metered parking is available throughout the Old Sacramento Waterfront, but there are other options available.

According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront website, there is surface parking at Front and L streets and another two public parking garages: the Old Sacramento Garage and Tower Bridge Garage.

The entrance to the Old Sacramento garage is on I Street, between 3rd and 2nd streets. To enter the Tower Bridge Garage, drive off of Capitol Mall at Neasham Circle near the Tower Bridge.

Rideshare drop-offs

For those who are using rideshare options, such as Lyft or Uber, the Old Sacramento Waterfront suggests some drop-off locations that are within a five-minute walk to the area.

Here are the drop-off locations:

•On the east side of 4th Street between L Street and Capitol Mall

•On the north side of J Street between 3rd and 5th streets

•On I Street between 7th and 8th streets

Public transportation

Another option for people to get to the parade and festival is by bus, as Sacramento Regional Transit has partnered with Visit Sacramento to offer free rides.

To plan your trip before riding, check the SacRT website for schedules or call 916-321-2877.

The bus routes that go near the Old Sacramento Waterfront are 11, 30, 31, 62, 86 and 88. To ride free, riders must present this flyer, either printed or on a cell phone, to the SacRT operator.

According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront website, there is a stop on 3rd Street between I and L streets, which is only a block away from the area.