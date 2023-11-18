(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police Department had a nearly five-hour standoff with an armed man who was hiding out inside a tent.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, police say they arrived at an area near 29th and T Streets. The police department’s crisis negotiations team used various methods to communicate with an individual armed with a knife, but he remained unresponsive to officers until nearly 8 p.m.

The individual was identified by police as 52-year-old Michael Hale who had outstanding warrants.

Police say that after almost five hours they deployed a chemical agent which led to Hale’s surrender and arrest.