(KTXL) — In a message to his “friend London Breed” on Sunday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg took some digs at the Mayor of San Francisco and the city by the Bay.

The message starts of with bringing attention to the large influx of Bay Area residents to the Sacramento region in the last decade.

“Have said it often to the tens of thousands of San Franciscans who’ve recently and happily relocated to Sacramento,” Steinberg wrote in the message.

During an interview on Friday with former Golden State Warriors Center Festus Ezeli, who attend high school in Sacramento, Breed said “When you go traveling to visit cities, do you ever go to Sacramento? Is that ever on your bucket list?”

Steinberg also had a little fun with Breed over this travel destination dig as well.

“The good Mayor is as right about her bucket list as she is about her sports predictions,” Steinberg wrote. “Can only assume she’s slightly disoriented by the constant lighting of the beam.”

To finish off the friendly message Steinberg gave shine to Sacramento with a final dig at San Francisco.

“Whatever happens today, Game 7 is a win for both Northern California cities,” Steinberg wrote. “One is a thriving, growing livable city/culinary capital capturing the hearts of sports fans and the imagination of the world. The other is San Francisco.”

The Kings will face off against the Warriors at the Golden 1 Center for Game 7 at 12:30 p.m. to determine who will take the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.