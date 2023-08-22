(FOX40.COM) — On Monday night, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg held the first of three State of the City addresses.

He focused on the arts and bringing more live music venues to Sacramento, saying in an increasingly diverse city, the music scene still looks like the old days of the Jazz Jubilee.

The mayor said this was his seventh State of the City address, and he wanted to do things differently for the first time.

“We are gathered tonight in the heart of our downtown at 700 K Street,” Steinberg said. “The former Men’s Wearhouse. We are going to have a good time tonight… We’re gonna have a good time and I just have to say, I guarantee it.”

The tone tonight was much lighter than many State of the City addresses.

“I wanna start tonight, not with the hard stuff,” Steinberg continued. “We’ll save some of that for later in the week. Let’s instead talk about the fun stuff…the things that bring a community together.”

Mayor Steinberg proposed seven changes to the city’s ordinances, including streamlining the permits for events, establishing a single point of entry through an entertainment division at the city, making the entire process online, and reducing costs.

“We have old regulations, old ways of doing things,” Steinberg said. “I want to talk about how we change that so that 700 K Street and buildings like it, can activate and we can have live music throughout the week and on the weekends.”

Sacramento DJ and former music artist Daramis Byrd and music advocate and former owner of Sacramento clubs Scott Sphax spoke about the city’s need to return to a time when regulations were a bit looser for live music.

“In this city, there’s just a lot of fire, hoops that you gotta jump through to get things done,” Byrd said. “And I like what I’m hearing at this event. I just wanna see action and I wanna see a more streamlined process to get things done.”

On Wednesday, the mayor will talk about homelessness and working with the county to create a more daily emergency response.

And on Friday, the topic of discussion will include his proposal on the 2024 ballot measure for transportation, housing and climate.