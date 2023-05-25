(KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced he will not seek a third term as mayor of Sacramento.

Steinberg is reportedly being considered for a judgeship on the Third District Court of Appeals, according to Politico.

“I’ve submitted an application for the judiciary because I’m open to all possibilities for my long term future,” Steinberg to Politico in December.

In the run-up to his eventual re-election in 2020, Steinberg had already said he would not run for a third term as mayor.

At least two Sacramento-area women, Epidemiologist Dr. Flojaune Cofer and former California Deputy Attorney General Maggie Krell, have already announced their candidacy.