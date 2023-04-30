(KTXL) — At noon on Sunday, Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, will be holding an “emergency press conference” outside the Golden 1 Center.

Clark is reportedly planning to call for the firing of the two police officers, Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet, that killed his brother in 2018.

“We will not rest until justice is served for Stephon Clark,” Stevante Clark said. “We will not stop fighting until the Sacramento Police Department is held accountable for their actions.”

The press conference is not only to call on the Sacramento Police Department to fire the two officers, but to also have the Sacramento Kings organization stop hiring the officers to work their games.

Stephon Clark, 22, was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers in March 2018 while he was in his grandmother’s backyard the the Meadowview neighborhood.

At the time police said they though Clark was armed, but he turned out to be holding a cellphone.

Since’s Clark’s death, his family won a wrongful death suit against the city, which has promised outreach to the underserved district where Clark was killed as an investment in improving relations.