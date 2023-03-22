(KTXL) — Steve Nicks’ concert in Sacramento is getting postponed due to a COVID-19 illness within her band, according to a statement on the singer-songwriter’s Twitter account.

The singer-songwriter and frontwoman for the 1970s classic rock band Fleetwood Mac was slated to perform at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.

•Video Above: California agriculture celebrated at State Capitol

Nicks also postponed a concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco that was supposed to happen Thursday. Rescheduled dates for the Sacramento and San Francisco shows will be at a later time, according to the singer’s statement.

“Stevie has loved being back on stage and is so sorry to disappoint the fans, but she and the band are taking all safety precautions and will be back on tour soon,” the statement reads.

Nicks’ next scheduled tour date will be at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on March 30.

Sacramento and San Francisco were the only California cities on the 14-city tour, which was announced in January.