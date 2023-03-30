(KTXL) — After getting postponed earlier this month, Stevie Nicks’ concert in Sacramento has a new date and it will happen before the end of 2023.

Nicks’ concert at the Golden 1 Center is now taking place on Dec. 12, the downtown Sacramento venue announced Thursday.

The singer-songwriter and frontwoman of the classic rock band Fleetwood Mac was slated to perform at the Golden 1 Center on March 26, but that show was postponed due to a COVID-19 illness within her band.

Nicks also postponed a concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco that was supposed to happen on March 24. That show has also been rescheduled to Dec. 15, the Chase Center announced.

Sacramento and San Francisco were the only California cities on the 14-city tour, which was announced in January.

The singer-songwriter’s next tour date on April 5 in Birmingham, Alabama.