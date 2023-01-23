(KTXL) — Singer-songwriter and frontwoman for the 1970s classic rock band Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks will perform at the Golden 1 Center this spring, the arena announced Monday.

•Video above: Comedian Christopher Titus to perform at Crest Theatre

Tickets for the March 26 show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Nicks was invited to join Fleetwood Mac in the mid-70s along with then-boyfriend guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and sang lead vocals on some of the band’s biggest including “Dreams”, “Landslide” and “Rhiannon.”

Nicks also saw success as a solo artist in the early 80s with her single “Edge of Seventeen (Just Like the White Winged Dove)” reaching #11 on the Billboard charts.

Nick’s bandmate, longtime Fleetwood Mac keyboard player and vocalist, Christine McVie, died in November.