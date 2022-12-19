SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend.

But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, and it’s recommended to call or check their website in advance.

Nugget Markets: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas

Target: Open until 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas

Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; close for Christmas

CVS: Open both days

Walgreens: Open Christmas Eve; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas

Rite Aid: Open both days

Raley’s: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas

IHOP: Open Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Open on Christmas from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Denny’s: Open both days

WinCo: 6 a.m to 5:30 p.m Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas

Trader Joe’s: Open until 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas

Whole Foods: Open 8 a.m to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas

According to Visit Sacramento, these restaurant locations will be open on Christmas Eve.

7th Street Standard

Allora

Camden Spit & Larder

Canon

Capitol Garage

Chevys Fresh Mex

Delta King- Pilothouse Restaurant

Polanco Cantina

Rio City Café

Scott’s Seafood on the River

Seasons 52

The Porch Restaurant & Bar

Willow