SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend. 

But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, and it’s recommended to call or check their website in advance. 

  • Nugget Markets: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas
  • Target: Open until 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas 
  • Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; close for Christmas
  • CVS: Open both days
  • Walgreens: Open Christmas Eve; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas
  • Rite Aid: Open both days
  • Raley’s: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas
  • IHOP: Open Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Open on Christmas from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Denny’s: Open both days
  • WinCo: 6 a.m to 5:30 p.m Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas
  • Trader Joe’s: Open until 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas
  • Whole Foods: Open 8 a.m to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas

According to Visit Sacramento, these restaurant locations will be open on Christmas Eve.

  • 7th Street Standard
  • Allora
  • Camden Spit & Larder
  • Canon
  • Capitol Garage
  • Chevys Fresh Mex
  • Delta King- Pilothouse Restaurant
  • Polanco Cantina
  • Rio City Café
  • Scott’s Seafood on the River
  • Seasons 52
  • The Porch Restaurant & Bar
  • Willow