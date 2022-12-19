SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend.
But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, and it’s recommended to call or check their website in advance.
- Nugget Markets: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas
- Target: Open until 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas
- Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; close for Christmas
- CVS: Open both days
- Walgreens: Open Christmas Eve; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas
- Rite Aid: Open both days
- Raley’s: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas
- IHOP: Open Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Open on Christmas from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Denny’s: Open both days
- WinCo: 6 a.m to 5:30 p.m Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas
- Trader Joe’s: Open until 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas
- Whole Foods: Open 8 a.m to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed for Christmas
According to Visit Sacramento, these restaurant locations will be open on Christmas Eve.
- 7th Street Standard
- Allora
- Camden Spit & Larder
- Canon
- Capitol Garage
- Chevys Fresh Mex
- Delta King- Pilothouse Restaurant
- Polanco Cantina
- Rio City Café
- Scott’s Seafood on the River
- Seasons 52
- The Porch Restaurant & Bar
- Willow