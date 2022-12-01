SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another small business owner in Arden-Arcade is rebuilding after a break-in at their store.

It’s the latest in a string of burglaries causing some business owners to think they’re being targeted. A toys and collectibles shop was burglarized last week, and a clothing store right across the street was hit several times in under three months.

Business owners are now wondering when enough will be enough.

“It costs a lot in time and stress,” Andrew Leung, Toy Fusion owner, said.

Toy Fusion was the latest small business burglarized in Arden-Arcade. They’re out thousands in repairs and inventory right in the middle of the holiday shopping season.

“They came through this area and they pushed their way through this cabinet,” Leung said.

Around 5:30 Friday morning, Leung got a call from on-site security. His storefront of five years was vandalized and someone was spotted hauling a box of stolen collectibles to a vehicle parked outside.

“They removed the locks and started taking stuff out of it. Choice pieces that were $200 and $300 apiece were taken out of it,” Leung said.

Leung said the feed to his security cameras was cut, and only certain valuable items were missing from their locked glass casings.

“They were very comfortable with being here which worries me,” Leung said. “We have to do our best to fortify this place even more, but I don’t want this place to look like a prison even more with bars in the window and everything.”

“Seems like somebody put a curse on us,” Amir Siddiqui, from Liz Shoes Best and Fitted Outfits, said.

Siddiqui barred up his storefront after the clothing store was hit three times in two months.

“We are paying the cost of learning because we did not expect that,” Siddiqui said.

“It may not get better next year; it might get a little worse, so just be more mindful and do your best to have your own protection and security and hopefully the best way is to think defensively,” Leung said.

Leung told FOX40 Siddiqui reached out to him a couple of days ago — upset — because he was burglarized again, for the fourth time. Leung said he just wants his store to feel safe for customers during his busiest time of year.