SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

According to police, officers arrived at the 2300 block of 34th St. after receiving reports of an assault.

Officers found that one student had stabbed another student with scissors in the hand. The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was arrested by police and booked for related charges.