(KTXL) — The Sacramento Sunday Certified Farmers’ Market is returning to its original location.

The farmers’ market is moving back to its original location of 8th and W streets parking lots under Interstate 80 on July 9, the market announced on Wednesday.

The market has been taking place behind the parking lot of the old Sears building at the Arden Fair Mall for the past two years.

“We waited to reopen under the shelter of that overpass for the space to be ready and safe enough to accommodate us,” the market wrote on its website.

July 2 will be the final date of the market taking place near the mall.

The Sears parking lot was the temporary home for the market due to a construction project on the W/X freeway bridge.

Before moving to the Sears parking lot, the area under the W/X freeway was the market’s home for four decades.

“A lot of people have expressed their eagerness to have us back under the W/X freeway downtown, as that has been our home for decades,” the market said. “Our anticipated reopening date has changed many times, and we truly appreciate your patience.

The market is one of five California Certified Farmers Markets in Sacramento County.