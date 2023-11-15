(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police have identified a suspect in a deadly stabbing that happened in the DOCO area of downtown Tuesday night.

Police said Wednesday that they are still searching for the suspect and that investigators have determined that the suspect was known to the victim, who was only identified as a man.

The agency said that “information on scene” indicates that the suspect and the victim were unhoused.

Officers had responded to the area after receiving a call about the stabbing, which happened about two hours before a concert at the Golden 1 Center.

Police said they will work with staff from the DOCO complex, Golden 1 Center and downtown organizations to ensure the safety of people who visit the area.