SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a suspect in a shooting of a 20-year-old resident.

Deputies identified the suspect as 26-year-old Peter Van Phan. The victim was 20-year-old Andy The Van.

The shooting happened on Oct. 27 just before 1 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Phan is suspected of shooting at someone who was inside of a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A passerby called to report the shooting after noticing someone inside a crashed car was injured. Deputies arrived and found the victim, Van, who had crashed into a fence.

Van was taken to the hospital but died hours later.

Phan was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail, and he is expected to appear in court on Nov. 14.