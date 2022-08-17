SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators from the Sacramento Fire Department arrested a person who they believe burned seven U-Haul trucks in July, according to a press release.

Fire officials said Nicholas Rea, 38, has been charged with “recklessly” causing a fire at the U-Haul Center on Franklin Boulevard and Broadway. Investigators believe Rea started the fire while trying to steal gas at the location, according to the fire department.

On July 31, the fire department said crews responded to the area around 2:45 a.m. to find seven majorly burned and one truck moderately burned. The fire started with three trucks and spread to five other trucks, the fire department said.

Officials said fuel theft has been on the rise in Sacramento, but couldn’t confirm at the time if fuel theft was the cause of the fire.

Damages to the U-Haul trucks are estimated to be over $500,000, officials said.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the arson tip line at 916-808-8732 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-AA-CRIME.