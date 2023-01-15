(KTXL) — After allegedly stabbing a person, a suspect barricaded themselves in a residence early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

According to police, after receiving an assault call, officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 1000 block of 2nd Street to find a victim with one stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was located inside a home and refused to exit. Because of this, the SWAT team was called to assist.

According to police, the suspect eventually left the home on his own accord and was detained by police.

The suspect was then taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries that were sustained before the police got involved.

According to the police department, the suspect was later arrested on assault-related charges.