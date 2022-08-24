SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault cold case from 1996.

He was identified as Chase Jason Weston, also known as Jason David Long. According to the sheriff’s office, he was arrested in Texas as he tried to board a flight to Mexico.

The assault happened in northern Sacramento in ’96. During the investigation back then, no suspect was ever identified.

The sheriff’s office said detectives asked to use modern “techniques” to reprocess the evidence. With the evidence processed, the detectives were able to discover new leads.

The sheriff’s office said that new information led to Weston.