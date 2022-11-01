SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young teenager was stabbed on Halloween night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News.
Police said officers responded to a report of an assault on the 4700 block of Westlake Parkway, near Del Paso Road and Interstate 5.
According to police, the suspect stabbed a 14-year-old girl with a knife and then fled the area.
Sacramento Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and that her injuries were not life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers searched the area where the crime occurred but were unable to find the suspect.