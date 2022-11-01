SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young teenager was stabbed on Halloween night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News.

Police said officers responded to a report of an assault on the 4700 block of Westlake Parkway, near Del Paso Road and Interstate 5.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, the suspect stabbed a 14-year-old girl with a knife and then fled the area.

Sacramento Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and that her injuries were not life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers searched the area where the crime occurred but were unable to find the suspect.