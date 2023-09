Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is investigating a Rancho Cordova fire that is suspected to be arson, on Sept. 2.

(FOX40.COM) — A dog is dead after a suspected arson fire broke out Saturday morning in Rancho Cordova, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Metro Fire said they received a call around 5:14 a.m. and the response lasted until around 7:11 a.m. The fire happened on Countess Way and was kept to one unit, officials say. Two cats were rescued and one dog died. There were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.