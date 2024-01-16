(FOX40.COM) — A suspected drug dealer was arrested on Tuesday by a task force of Sacramento region law enforcement agencies outside of a Sacramento Denny’s, according to the Roseville Police Department.

•Video Above: One person found dead in Fair Oaks apartment fire

According to police, the man had run from officers and stolen a car to get out of Roseville.

Warrants were issued for the man’s arrest and police spotted him as he was attempting to allegedly flee from a Sacramento Denny’s without paying.

The man was booked into the Placer County Jail where he is facing charges related to fentanyl sales, conspiracy, obstruction, stealing a vehicle and parole violations.

“This is a great example of teamwork and the relentless pursuit of catching those who come to Roseville to commit crime,” the Roseville Police Department wrote in a news release.