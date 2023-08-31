(FOX40.COM) — A man accused of multiple sexual assaults in the Sacramento area dating as far back as 2010 was arrested in New York on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Kabeh Cummings, 35, was taken into custody by officers of the New York Police Department and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Cummings is facing the following charges:

• Kidnapping and carrying away

• Three counts of Kidnapping to Commit Rape

• One count of anal or genital penetration by foreign object by force

• Three counts of forcible oral copulation

• Two counts of forcible rape

• One county of sodomy of an unconscious victim

Cummings will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail after being extradited from New York.

A press conference will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 at the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office to provide more information, according to police.