(KTXL) — Sutter’s Fort Historic State Park is undergoing construction in a $1.3 million project, according to California State Parks.

According to a news release, Sutter’s Fort is getting a roof replacement and seismic upgrades in an effort to “preserve and protect” the collections and history of the site, which is the oldest restored fort in the United States.

While construction is ongoing at Sutter’s Fort, all admission fees will be waived and visitors are able to tour the central building for the duration of the project. Sutter’s Fort will be open at its usual hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while construction is ongoing.

The seismic upgrades will “stabilize the rooms and perimeter walls” against possible earthquake damage.

“This project builds on several exciting restoration projects at Sutter’s Fort SHP in recent years — roof replacement and seismic stabilization of the central building, outdoor lighting upgrades, and replacement of the central building’s back staircase,” a release from the Friends of Sutter’s Fort reads. “Improvement investments such as these help to ensure State Parks continues to transform the way it interprets the history of Sutter’s Fort.”

Photo courtesy of Friends of Sutter’s Fort

During construction, some historic artifacts housed in Sutter’s Fort will be transferred to the Statewide Museum Collections Center, a State Parks collections facility in McClellan. Most objects at Sutter’s Fort will be packed and stored on-site during construction.

According to a news release, the items that will be moved temporarily include John Sutter’s magnifying glass, which was “likely used” to discover the nugget that sparked the Gold Rush — and a Spanish-style plow made by Native people who endured forced labor at Sutter’s Fort.

The Sutter’s Fort Museum Store will be closed for much of the roof replacement project.

Friends of Sutter’s Fort, which runs the museum store, launched a summer pop-up shop in Old Sacramento State Historic Park at the Huntington, Hopkins & Co Hardward Store, which is on I Street near the California State Railroad Museum.

The pop-up store is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the duration of the project.