SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1.

Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and local music, according to the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets officially went on sale on Wednesday and there are three separate ticket packages with different admission times depending on which one is purchased.

General admission is $12 and allows entry to 12 p.m. The regular VIP package at $49 includes entry at 11 a.m. with a festival t-shirt, two margarita vouchers, and club access. The ultimate VIP package is $99 and includes entry at 11 a.m., a festival t-shirt, two margarita vouchers, lounge access, and an all-you-can-eat taco bar.