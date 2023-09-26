(FOX40.COM) — Taco’s 65 ranked number one on Yelp’s Sept. 2023 list of best places to get tacos in the Sacramento area.
Yelp Inc. is an American company that develops the Yelp.com website and the Yelp mobile app, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, according to their website.
Other Sacramento area taco spots that made the list are:
- Taco’s 65, 6498 Broadway Sacramento.
- Tacos Elebrije (street vendor on Arden-Arcade).
- Tacoa Tacos Y Tequila, 6350 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento.
- Tacos 916, (event and catering company)
- Taqueria La Perla Tapatia, 2820 Marconi Ave., Arden-Arcade.
- Tony’s Tacos, 6425 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento.
- Chando’s Tacos, 863 Arden Way Sacramento.
- Maggy’s Tacos, (food stand on Florin Road) 323-812-3000
- Taco Exxpress, 6368 Power Inn Rd Sacramento.
- Taqueria Hecho en Mexico, 6036 Stockton Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento.
For more information visit yelp.com.