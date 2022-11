SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas is closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

The OSPR said that the source of the spill has stopped, but that the park will remain closed.

There is personnel on the scene currently who are looking for wildlife that may have been affected by the spill, according to the OSPR.

There is no update as to when the park will reopen.