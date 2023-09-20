(FOX40.COM) — The 15-year-old suspect who escaped from custody on Thursday has been found and arrested, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they caught the teen suspect at his friend’s house just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

On the night of September 14, deputies said they apprehended a 15-year-old near Fruitridge Road and 24th Street. The teen was bitten by a K-9 dog and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Video captured by FOX40 showed the suspect on a motorbike with officers pursuing him.

After being medically cleared early Friday morning, the teen escaped custody while being transferred from the hospital to a patrol car.

The teen was wanted on a felony probation violation, although officials have not provided any information on what the felony was.