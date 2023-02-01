(KTXL) — Sacramento detectives in January rescued a 13-year-old during an operation focused on human trafficking, Sacramento Police said.

According to police, the 13-year-old was “actively engaged in commercial sex work.” The teen was taken to a social services facility.

During “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild,” officers also arrested five people who were suspected of sex trafficking; there was a misdemeanor arrest, as well, on suspicion of soliciting an act of prostitution.

The operation was an interagency collaboration with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office and the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said eight sex workers were contacted to connect them with outreach services and assistance.

Victims of human trafficking who are in need of support or resources can call the Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 844-664-7233 or the nonprofit organization Community Against Sexual Harm (CASH) at 916-856-2900.