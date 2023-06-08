(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was stabbed Thursday evening near a grocery store in Arden-Arcade.

First responders took the 15-year-old to the hospital, and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was stabbed at least once in the torso.

Officials have not said what led to the stabbing. They made contact with the victim inside a Grocery Outlet on Watt Avenue, but they said it appears he may have been stabbed at a different location.

An employee of the Grocery Outlet told FOX40 the victim said some people jumped out of a car, stabbed him, and took his belongings.