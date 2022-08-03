SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A tennis coach for children accused of lewd acts with a child made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

With his head down, looking at the floor, 26-year-old Kasparas Zemaitelis, listened as the judge read off the charges. Representing him, attorney Reid Kingsbury waived the formal arraignment to be continued to next Wednesday.

Zemaitelis remains in custody, in lieu of $10 million.

“Often in these types of crimes, the judge will say, ‘Look. This is something I’m worried is not just a one-time affair. But is something that can’t be stopped with this person. And the danger is really significant,’” Mark Reichel, a Sacramento attorney, said.

Reichel said Zemaitelis’s counsel will likely share more about the defendant, and his conduct, which may lessen some of the charges, and ask for a bail amount his client can afford.

The judge will then determine if the bail will be reduced.

Outside the courtroom, the Zemaitelis’s attorney declined to comment on the case except to say they’re waiting for family members to arrive from Lithuania.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zemaitelis on Monday, after questioning him about the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

Zemaitelis was part of the tennis team at Sacramento State for three years. He later became a professional tennis player.

“Since 2019 to the present time, he has been coaching minors for tennis,” Lt. Rod Grassmann said.

Zemaitelis provided private lessons to children at the Rio Del Oro Sports Club.