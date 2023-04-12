(KTXL) — PepsiCo is going electric.

The company unveiled its new fleet of 18 Tesla electric semi-trucks and charging stations at its Sacramento bottling plant on Tuesday.

The company becomes one the first in the world to acquire these zero-emission vehicles in an effort to advance the city of Sacramento’s goal of reaching 75,000 electric vehicles by 2025.

Pepsi officials said the company also has a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. Officials from the state, city and Pepsi spoke at Tuesday’s event about the significance of the new fleet and how the community will benefit from the vehicles.

Speakers from the state and city included Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Congresswoman Doris Matsui, and Sacramento Vice Mayor Eric Guerra.

According to Pepsi, the electric fleet is possible because of a grant from the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District

“The reality is we need to make bold changes and we need to move fast,” said Erica Edwards, Senior Vice President of PepsiCo Plant Operations, to media Tuesday. “One of the speakers today said that we’re all responsible for helping change the environment to make sure it is safe one for our children and our grandchildren.”

“We don’t necessarily view it as scary, we view it as the right thing to do for our community, for the environment, so that we can all have a longevity of life here,” Edwards said.

On March 31, the Environmental Protection Agency approved a waiver through the Clean Air Act for California to require zero-emission trucks.

Under the federal government’s approval, California can require truck manufacturers to accelerate their sales of zero-emission vehicles with the intent of increasing standings from 2024 through 2035.